Covid-19 impact: Russia to seal off all borders to foreigners within a week

Coronavirus: WHO chief calls for widespread testing as Europe locks down
AFP/PTI  |  Moscow 

Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin
The Russian government said on Monday it would close all its borders to foreign citizens this week except permanent residents because of the coronavirus.

The measure was announced in a statement Monday from Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin.

He said the measure, due to come into effect at midnight (2100 GMT Tuesday) and run until May 1, was aimed at protecting public health in Russia, which has so far recorded 93 cases of the disease.

 
First Published: Tue, March 17 2020. 01:06 IST

