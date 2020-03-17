Covid-19 impact: Russia to seal off all borders to foreigners within a week

The Russian government said on Monday it would close all its borders to foreign citizens this week except permanent residents because of the

The measure was announced in a statement Monday from Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin.

ALSO READ: Coronavirus LIVE

He said the measure, due to come into effect at midnight (2100 GMT Tuesday) and run until May 1, was aimed at protecting public health in Russia, which has so far recorded 93 cases of the disease.



