The first crew to blast off to the following a launch accident that deepened doubts over Russia's space programme is set to return to earth Tuesday.

NASA Anne McClain, veteran of Roscosmos, record-holder are expected to touch down on the steppes of at around 0248 GMT.

The trio's launch on December 3 was the first after a Soyuz rocket carrying Russia's and US failed in October just minutes after blast-off, forcing the pair to make an emergency landing.

They escaped unharmed but the failed launch was the first such incident in Russia's post-Soviet history and a new setback for the country's once proud space industry.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)