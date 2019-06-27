SAI withdraws controversial order to ban parents, coaches from shooting range

The Authority of (SAI) Thursday withdrew its controversial circular to ban parents and personal coaches of shooters from the Dr Singh Shooting Range here.

Recently, an order issued by the authorities at the shooting range restricted the movement of parents and coaches inside the range, leading to a controversy.

"This order has been withdrawn. As earlier, parents of trainees at Dr. Singh #Shooting Ranges are being allowed to accompany their wards during practice. As per international guidelines they will not be allowed on Field of Play (FOP)," the SAI tweeted.

In its circular dated June 14, the Authority of put a ban on parents/guardian and coaches accompanying the shooters from sitting in the spectators gallery, adding any digression would lead to them being thrown out by the security guards.

During the 19th Kumar Surendra Singh Memorial Shooting Competition on Monday, a national level shooter from claimed that she was thrown out of the Dr Singh Shooting range without "any valid reason".

The shooter alleged that she was forced to leave the premises by the of the facility "without citing any valid reason" while she was watching the competition at the 10m range.

The policy was criticised by, among others,

