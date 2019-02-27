Samjhauta Express on schedule between Delhi and Attari: Railways

The Railways on Wednesday said the will continue to run as per schedule from to in India, amidst reports that has suspended its operations between to on its side.

"The train will run as per schedule as of now," told about its operation on the Indian side.

The biweekly train, which runs on Wednesdays and Sundays, will leave at 11:10 o'clock tonight as per schedule from the Old Railway station with 26 passengers aboard - four in AC coach, 22 in non-AC coaches -- sources said.

The train does not have any commercial stops between and

Originally, the train offered a through service with one rake going all the way between the terminals - Delhi in to in However, now a Pakistani rake stops at at which point passengers have to change trains and board an Indian rake.

The Samjhauta Express, named after the Hindi word for "agreement", comprises six sleeper coaches and an AC 3-tier The train service was started on 22 July 1976 under the Shimla Agreement that settled the 1971 war between the two nations.

From Lahore, the train departs on Monday and Thursday.

Sources said the footfall on the train, which generally recorded an occupancy of around 70 pre cent, has fallen drastically post the Pulwama attack on February 14 in which 40 CRPF jawans were killed.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)