does not know the location of dissident Jamal Khashoggi's body, despite having detained the Saudi team that murdered him, a in the kingdom said in an interview broadcast Sunday.

The dissident was dismembered after his murder October 2 in the but his remains have yet to be found.

Adel al-Jubeir, Saudi minister of state for foreign affairs, said the murder was carried out by Saudi officials "acting outside their scope of authority" and that 11 people have been charged with the crime.

But asked where Khashoggi's body is, he told CBS's "Face the Nation,"



"We don't know." Jubeir said the responsible for the case had sought evidence from but had received no response.

Questioned why those in custody couldn't tell them where the body was, Jubeir responded: "We are still investigating."



"We have now a number of possibilities and we're asking them what they did with the body, and I think this investigation is ongoing, and I would expect that eventually we will find the truth," he said.

Jubeir was interviewed Friday, the same day ignored a congressional deadline for reporting on who assassinated Khashoggi, a for who had been openly critical of Saudi

The CIA has concluded the Saudi operation was likely directed by the powerful crown prince, but the has sidestepped that finding amid strenuous denials by Riyadh, a key US ally.

On Friday, said the CIA had intercepted communications of the telling a top in 2017 that he would go after Khashoggi "with a bullet" if the did not return to

"I'm not going to comment on reports based on anonymous sources," Jubeir said.

"The crown prince, we know, did not order this. This was not a government-sanctioned operation.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)