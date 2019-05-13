SC junks plea asking EC be directed to advance poll timings due to Ramzan

The Monday dismissed a plea seeking a direction to the to advance poll timings to 5:30 am from 7 am for the seventh phase of polls in view of searing heat and the month of Ramzan.

A vacation bench comprising Justices and rejected the plea, saying the notified timings of voting are from 7 am to 6 pm and voters can cast vote in the morning also.

"The timings are for 7 am to 6 pm. People can come in the morning to cast their votes. They (EC) will face logistical problem (if timings are preponed)," the bench told who had filed the petition.