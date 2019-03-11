JUST IN
SC not in favour of passing order at this stage to refer 10 pc quota issue to Constitution bench

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

The Supreme Court on Monday said it is not in favour of passing an order at this stage to refer the issue of 10 per cent quota for economically weaker sections across all classes to a Constitution bench.

A bench headed by Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi said it will hear the plea on March 28 and will consider whether the matter is required to be referred to a constitution bench.

The bench, also comprising Justices Deepak Gupta and Sanjiv Khanna, asked senior advocate Rajeev Dhavan, who was appearing for the petitioner, to file a short note of the points which they have raised in their application.

First Published: Mon, March 11 2019. 12:10 IST

