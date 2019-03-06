JUST IN
Scientist Ajit Kumar Mohanty appointed Bhabha Atomic Research Centre chief

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Distinguished scientist Ajit Kumar Mohanty was on Wednesday appointed Director of Bhabha Atomic Research Centre (BARC), the country's premier multi-disciplinary nuclear research facility, according to a Personnel Ministry order.

Mohanty has been appointed Director, BARC for a period of three years, it said.

He is at present Director, Physics Group in BARC and Director, Saha Institute of Nuclear Physics.

The BARC is India's premier nuclear research facility based in Mumbai.

It is a multi-disciplinary research centre with extensive infrastructure for advanced research and development covering the entire spectrum of nuclear science, engineering and related areas.

First Published: Wed, March 06 2019. 19:10 IST

