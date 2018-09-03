Self-styled godman held for molesting minor girl in south Delhi

A self-styled godman allegedly molested a 15-year-old girl in a temple in south Delhi's Beri, police said Monday.

The incident took place on August 17 when the complainant along with her niece and son visited the temple. Since, the complainant's son was ill, she took him to the self-styled godman, (42), to get his illness cured, a said.

The relative alleged that her niece was molested by the godman who also threatened to kill her, of Police (south) said.

Based on a complaint filed by the girl's relative, a case was registered under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offenses (POCSO) Act on August 30, they said.

Subsequently, Bhagat was arrested from his temple on Sunday, police said adding that further investigation is underway.

