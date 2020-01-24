Following duties to country will pave way for 'new India': PM to youngsters

JUST IN
Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

File photo of PM Modi (Source: PTI)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday asked youngsters to set an example by following their duties to the country and said this will pave the way for the building of a 'new India'.

Addressing the young crowd who will participate in the Republic Day parade, Modi also extolled India's diversity saying geographical and social diversities are features of India's greatness.

"We have to ensure that no person and no region in India is left behind. This is also the aim behind the Republic Day parade," he said, adding that India is a life force made up of several ideals and values.
