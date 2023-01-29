Seven of top-10 firms shed Rs 2.16 trillion in m-cap; RIL, SBI hit hard

The combined market valuation of seven of the 10 most valued firms eroded by Rs 2,16,092.54 crore last week, with Reliance Industries Limited and State Bank of India taking the biggest hit.

Last week, the BSE barometer Sensex tumbled 1,290.87 points or 2.12 per cent.

While HDFC Bank, Infosys, ICICI Bank, HDFC and Bharti Airtel were the other laggards among the top-10 firms, Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), Hindustan Unilever Limited and ITC emerged as the winners.

The market valuation of Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL) tumbled Rs 71,003.2 crore to Rs 15,81,601.11 crore, the most among the top-10 firms.

State Bank of India's valuation tanked Rs 46,318.73 crore to reach Rs 4,82,107.53 crore.

The market valuation of ICICI Bank plunged Rs 36,836.03 crore to Rs 5,70,509.34 crore.

HDFC Bank's valuation declined by Rs 24,899.93 crore to Rs 9,01,287.61 crore and that of Bharti Airtel fell by Rs 23,747.55 crore to Rs 4,31,583.22 crore.

The (mcap) of HDFC went lower by Rs 10,257.28 crore to Rs 4,85,809.79 crore and that of Infosys dipped Rs 3,029.82 crore to Rs 6,38,891.87 crore.

However, TCS added Rs 17,837.88 crore, taking its valuation to Rs 12,47,882.88 crore.

Hindustan Unilever's mcap jumped Rs 14,931.65 crore to Rs 6,13,689.74 crore and that of ITC climbed Rs 13,591.48 crore to Rs 4,29,031.46 crore.

In the ranking of top-10 firms, Reliance Industries remained the most valued company, followed by TCS, HDFC Bank, Infosys, Hindustan Unilever, ICICI Bank, HDFC, State Bank of India, Airtel and ITC.

