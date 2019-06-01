Shillong's Punjabi Lane residents get notice to prove legality

The authorities have clamped prohibitory orders under Section 144 CrPC in Punjabi Lane area in and served notices to its residents directing them to furnish documents within a month to prove that they had settled in the area legally.

Punjabi Lane is inhabited by people from Punjab, who were brought to around 200 years ago by the British to work as cleaners and sweepers. An incident of assault in the area in May last year had resulted in group clashes following which it was put under curfew for over a month.

Following the direction of a of the state government, Municipal Board (SMB) officials served the notices to the people on Friday.

Prohibitory Orders under Section 144 CrPC were clamped in Punjabi Lane before the notices were served as there were intelligence inputs apprehending trouble in the area, a senior of the district administration said.

The prohibitory orders will remain in place till further notice.

"Most of the residents received the notice in person. Officials pasted the notices on the front doors of the houses which were under lock and key," an SMB told

In the notice, the residents of the Punjabi Lane were asked to furnish documents regarding their possession of either land or house and the period of their stay.

The notice said the information will be helpful for preparing both long and short term policies by the government for resolving the issue at Punjabi Lane.

Of the hundreds of people at Punjabi Lane, only 184 employees of the SMB and government departments and their families have earlier been identified as legal settlers, sources said adding that there was a demand from various quarters to relocate the Punjabis from the area.

"They have been requested to come forward and furnish the information to the SMB office betrween June 3 and July 3," SMB S B Sohliya said.

The SMB will wait for a month and submit a report about the matter to the (HLC) constituted to find out a for relocation of the people of Punjabi Lane, also known as Sweeper's Colony.

As per the inventory survey conducted by the SMB last year, there are over 300 households in Punjabi Lane, Sohliya said.

The settlers had refused to cooperate with the authorities during the survey conducted last year and "this is their second and the last opportunity," Deputy Prestone Tynsong, who is the of the HLC, had said earlier this month.

The local Punjabi community in December last year had urged to disband the HLC for allegedly issuing orders with an intent to displace them.

On May 29, 2018, clashes erupted when a and his friend were attacked at the Punjabi Lane area and they received injuries. As rumours of the assaulted victims dying in hospital spread on social media, people attacked the settlers following which the entire area was put under curfew for over a month.

Following this, a delegation of the government visited the city and interacted with the settlers. The delegation members also met

However, the administration expressed unhappiness after the government sanctioned Rs 60 lakh as compensation to the community members who were affected by the violence.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)