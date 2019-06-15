Sikh pilgrims visit to Pak: No permission to receive Pak train at Attari, says Railways

The Railways on Saturday said it had no permission to let a train from into to ferry 130 Sikh passengers to for pilgrimage, a day after the neighbouring country alleged that refused to let its train cross the border.

Such permissions are usually sought by the foreign ministry of one country from that of the other, officials said.

had issued visas to around 200 Indian Sikhs to attend the Shahdi Jor Mela, which marks the death anniversary of fifth Sikh Guru Arjan Dev, and they were due to arrive in by a Pakistani train on Friday.

But they were informed at Railway station that there was no permission from the Indian authorities to allow the train coming from Wagah to enter the station so that they could board it.

"We had no permission to receive/run the train at station," for told

On Friday, Paramjit Singh Jijani, who was leading the Sikh group to Pakistan, also claimed that the Indian Railways has refused to give permission to the special train from to enter the to carry around 130 yatris to

He said the had already issued seven-day visa to all the 130 Sikh members to visit Lahore and some other Sikh shrines in the neighbouring country, including Gurdwara Kartarpur Sahib.

Meanwhile, has lodged a strong protest with Pakistan over its refusal to grant visa to 87 Indian pilgrims who wanted to visit the neighbouring country to attend Shahdi Jor Mela.

The pilgrims, who were denied visa, were part of the official jatha (group), the sources said, adding that restrictive visa was granted to a private group of Indian pilgrims.

The has registered its strong protest at Pakistan government's refusal to grant visa for official jatha comprising 87 pilgrims on the occasion of Shahidi Jor Mela - Sri Guru Arjan Dev Ji's Martyrdom Day on June 7, the sources said.

The pilgrims visit Gurdwara Dera Sahib on the occasion.

