Silver futures up 0.46% on positive global trend

Silver futures traded higher by 0.46 per cent to Rs 38,250 per kg Tuesday after speculators raised bets driven by a firm trend overseas.

At the Multi Commodity Exchange, silver for delivery in July was up by Rs 175, or 0.46 per cent, to Rs 38,250 per kg in a business turnover of 12,570 lots.

The to be delivered in September too rose by Rs 170, or 0.44 per cent, to Rs 38,740 per kg in 8,646 lots.

Analysts said widening of positions by traders in sync with a firm trend on global markets for precious metals mainly influenced silver prices here.

In the international market, silver traded higher by 0.45 per cent at USD 15.53 an ounce in

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)