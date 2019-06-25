Jharkhand lynching: 'Jai Shri Ram' can be chanted by embracing people, says Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi

Abbas Tuesday termed the of a 24-year-old man in a "heinous crime" and said "Jai Shri Ram" can be chanted by embracing people and not by throttling them.

made the remarks on the sidelines of a training programme for Haj deputationists and called for stern action against those involved in such incidents.

was attacked by a mob, which accused him of theft and allegedly forced him to chant "Jai Shri Ram" and "Jai Hanuman" in Jharkhand's district.

" can be chanted by embracing people and not after throttling them. Such incidents cannot be justified. We have committed that we won't let the destructive agenda dominate the development agenda," said.

"People who are involved in such incidents have only one motive -- to spoil the positive atmosphere created by the government. These are isolated cases and we are completely against them," he said, adding that stern action should be taken against people who commit such heinous crimes.

Eleven people have been arrested in connection with Ansari's death and a special investigation team has been set up to look into the matter.

