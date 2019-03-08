SpaceX crew capsule ends test flight with ocean splashdown

SpaceX's swanky new crew capsule has returned to Earth, ending its first test flight with an old-fashioned

The undocked from the early Friday. Six hours later, the capsule carrying a test dummy plopped into the Atlantic off the coast.

It marks the first time in 50 years that a capsule designed for astronauts returned from space by plopping into the Atlantic. Apollo 9 splashed down near the on March 13, 1969.

NASA astronauts have been stuck riding Russian rockets since space shuttles retired eight years ago. NASA is counting on and to start launching astronauts this year.

Friday morning's was the final hurdle of SpaceX's six-day test flight.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)