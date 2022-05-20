Special Court rejects Sachin Waze's bail plea in money laundering case

-
ALSO READ
Dismissed cop Sachin Waze withdraws plea against judicial panel orders
Param Bir Singh, Sachin Waze planned Antilia bomb threat, says Nawab Malik
ED attaches assets of Tamil Nadu minister in money laundering case
NSE scam: Court defers order on bail plea of Chitra Ramkrishna, Subramanian
'Secret' meeting between Param Bir, Waze: Show cause notice to 4 cops
-
A special court on Friday rejected the bail plea of dismissed Mumbai police officer Sachin Waze in the money laundering case connected to former Maharashtra home minister Anil Deshmukh.
Special PMLA judge RN Rokade dismissed Waze's bail application, saying "prima facie" he seemed to be directly involved in the case.
The Enforcement Directorate (ED), represented by advocates Sunil Gonsalves and Sriram Shirsat, had opposed Waze's bail application, stating that he had knowingly played a vital role in the offence of money laundering.
The central agency submitted that the 50-year-old former assistant police inspector (API), dismissed from service last year in connection with a separate criminal case, admitted during interrogation that he had collected money from orchestra bar owners in Mumbai.
Waze had filed his bail application through advocates Sajal Yadav and Harsh Gangurde after the court took cognizance of the supplementary chargesheet filed by ED in the case against Deshmukh, his sons and others. Waze was named as the main accused in the first chargesheet.
The court, while rejecting Waze's plea, took note of ED's submission that if granted bail, he might influence witnesses and hamper the agency's probe.
The ED's case is that while serving as state home minister, Deshmukh, through then-API Waze , collected Rs 4.70 crore from various bars and restaurants in Mumbai.
The money was then laundered and routed to the Nagpur-based Shri Sai Shikshan Sansthan, an educational trust controlled by the Deshmukh family, the ED has claimed.
Deshmukh, a senior NCP leader, was arrested by the ED in November last year and is currently in jail.
Waze is also a key accused in the Antilia bomb scare-Mansukh Hiran murder case in which he was arrested in March 2021 by the National Investigation Agency. He was subsequently dismissed from service.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU