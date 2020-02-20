Dharmendra Pradhan directs SAIL to draw action plan to enhance production

-
Union Steel Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Thursday directed Steel Authority of India Ltd (SAIL) to draw an action plan to enhance production and ensure safety at its plants.
The minister said this while interacting with officials of SAIL's Bhilai Steel Plant (BSP) in Bhilai, Chhattisgarh, the PSU said in a statement.
Pradhan was accompanied by SAIL Chairman Anil Kumar Chaudhary and other senior ministry officials.
"During his interaction with the senior management of SAIL-BSP, Pradhan congratulated them for achieving highest ever production of rails in current fiscal year and exhorted senior officials to draw a detailed action plan for enhancing production, efficiency and ensuring a zero accident paradigm," the statement said.
Later, the minister interacted with the representatives of SMEs and MSMEs, workers' unions and officers association in and around Bhilai.
A discussion was held with them to promote steel ancillaries in the region by developing a supporting local ecosystem.
SAIL, under the Ministry of Steel, is the country's largest steelmaker with an annual production capacity of over 21 million tonnes.
