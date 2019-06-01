Sushil Modi flays Mamata for outrage against 'Jai Shri Ram' chants

Lashing out at Chief Minister for having reprimanded a group of men for chanting ' Ram', Bihar Saturday accused the TMC supremo of conspiring to "drive away lakhs of Hindi-speaking people" from her state.

claimed the government has been providing asylum to Bangladeshi infiltrators.

"The way rebuked those chanting ' Ram' and got them detained by police makes it apparent that the Trinamool government, which has been providing asylum to Bangladeshi infiltrators, is indulging in a conspiracy to drive away lakhs of Hindi-speaking people who live in her state," the tweeted.

" should clarify whether in people have been stripped of the religious right to chant ' Ram'. She should be asked whether people can be prevented from living in a state because they speak a particular language and practice a certain religion," he added.

The Bihar Deputy chief minister's remarks came in the backdrop of a recent incident in the Barrackpore seat, which the lost to the BJP in the

A viral video showed Banerjee allegedly stopping her car and stepping out in fury upon hearing chants of 'Jai Shri Ram' from a group of bystanders, as her cavalcade drove past.

"What do you think of yourself? You will come from other states, stay here and abuse us? I will not tolerate this," she was reportedly heard saying in the video.

Meanwhile, also took potshots at Tejashwi Yadav, whom he did not mention by name, asking "why are those indulging in the farce of saving the Constitution silent. Do they have no concern for Hindi-speaking Biharis in the adjoining state".

Yadav, who has been RJD's de facto leader ever since his was convicted in fodder scam cases, had shared the stage with Banerjee at a rally in Kolkata earlier this year, where leaders from over 20 parties opposed to the BJP had taken part.

The young leader had also made a dash to Kolkata when Banerjee had staged a sit-in against a CBI team's visit to interrogate the city's of in a corruption case.

