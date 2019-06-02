Syria says Israeli attacks kill 3 soldiers, wound 7

attacked Syrian military positions in the country's south early Sunday, killing three soldiers and wounding seven others, Syria's state-run media reported.

State agency quoted an as saying the attacks struck military positions in the southern region of Quneitra, near the Israeli-occupied They also caused material damage, it said.

An confirmed on that targeted several military positions in He said the targets included two artillery batteries, several observation and intelligence posts and an SA2 air defense unit.

The Britain-based for Human Rights, an opposition's war monitor, said Israeli warplanes struck positions and an arms depot of Iranian troops and Lebanon's Hezbollah fighters.

The attacks came hours after the said two projectiles were fired from toward the

The said Saturday there were no reports of casualties or damage. Israeli media said that sirens warning of incoming rockets were not activated.

has acknowledged carrying out dozens of airstrikes in on Iranian targets and Tehran's allies.

Last week, Israeli aircraft hit a Syrian military post after the said an anti-aircraft missile was fired at one of its fighter jets. Syrian media said a soldier was killed in that airstrike.

Israel says it will not allow Iran, which has sent forces to help in Syria's civil war, to establish a permanent military presence in Syria.

For years, Israel has remained largely silent about its attacks against and its Shiite proxies operating in neighboring Syria. But in recent months, military and political leaders have become increasingly outspoken about these activities.

