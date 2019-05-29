Former Cong MP Hanumantha Rao urges Rahul to continue as party

Amid reports that is insistent on stepping down from his post in the wake of party's rout in polls, former V Wednesday urged him to continue to lead the party in times of difficulty.

Rao, a senior who had served as PCC in undivided Andhra Pradesh, also said Gandhi should listen to all sections of partymen to know the views of all.

"I feel it is not justified for our Rahul Gandhi to say that 'I cannot continue, you have someone else' (as president) due to the pain of losing recent elections," told reporters here.

He recalled that the lost in 1977 but bounced back to power in 1980.

Citing the example of TRS in Telangana, Rao, known to be a loyalist of Nehru-Gandhi family, said change is inevitable.

TRS had swept the polls held in December last year, but it received unexpected results in Lok Sabha polls, he said.

Amid expectations of a clean sweep by TRS in Telangana, the ruling party won nine of the total 17 seats.

If the is firm and steadfast, workers in villages would be strong, said.

"Let's work hard. ji, don't hurt the sentiments of workers," the 70-year-old Congress leader said.

Indira Gandhi, and used to meet all sections of partymen which enabled them to know the ground situation and views of all, he said.

should also know the situation on the ground and facts by meeting all, he said.

Claiming that he has not got Rahul Gandhi's appointment for about five months now, Rao said he was "blocked" by some as he "tells the facts" but did not name them.

He said he would neither find fault with Rahul Gandhi nor leave the party.

On Gandhi's reported views that someone outside the family should be picked to lead the party, Rao said there is a difference between the Nehru-Gandhi family and others.

"Definitely, you (Rahul Gandhi) should continue," he said.

Asked about Gandhi's reported comments some senior leaders devoted time to their children at the cost of party's interests, Rao said he was happy that the realised it.

Amid reports of Rahul Gandhi's insistence on stepping down, the Telangana unit of Congress rallied behind the party president Tuesday.

"We are urging from Telangana PCC. We have complete confidence in the leadership of Our desire is that he should continue as AICC president," Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) N Uttam Kumar Reddy told reporters here on Tuesday.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)