The Indian Army's bravehearts made their presence felt in the 2019 Desert Storm in a big way, winning the team trophies in two out of the three categories that they competed in.

The Adventure Wing's Aman Katoch and Capt. surpassed expectations, claiming the second runners' up in the Ndure category late on Saturday.

The duo even elicited the biggest applause as they stepped forward to take their reward, dressed up in their uniforms, at the glittering prize distribution ceremony.

Their most Shakti too was given a heroic welcome as he and annexed the tenth position in the Xtreme Category.

The Army's women participants and navigator Tejal Parashare (Extreme category), Manisha Gaind and K Renuka (Mott) were without doubt the cynosure of all eyes on all four days as they faced the heat of the desert with courage and composure.

Indeed, evoked awe and admiration when it arrived for the ceremonial start in on May 7, with each of their decorated men and women turning up in their outfits and shining vehicles. They fielded as many as 10 teams in the Xtreme Category and three in the Moto, making it the largest contingent in the Desert Storm.

"The Army denotes strength, integrity and activeness," Euthica, a mother of a two-year-old, said.

"All of us are here on official duty. It is a great endeavour by the Army Adventure Wing to send its soldiers to try out new avenues and to push their limits.

"I got into rallying just last 11 months back, about a year after my baby was born. And I must say I am rediscovering myself. As an Army officer, I feel pleased to be part of any physical activity and give out my best."



Shakti has been rallying for over a decade now and is a great example of a true soldier. He reckoned that the Army was proud of competing in endurance sport that can double up as training and also help build camaraderie.

Major of recently became the first woman biker from the Army to scale the 18,176 ft Karakoram Pass.

"We feel proud. As women, we want to send out the message that nothing is impossible. To all the women out there, I would say come out and compete," Major declared.

"Do not stop, get out of self-imposed restrictions. Embrace the world and its challenges. It's waiting to accept the new you."



Added Major Renuka, also a mother of a two-year-old, "As Army people, we do not know how to give up. I think we carry such similarities on to the field of sport and competition and that stands out for us.

