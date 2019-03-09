Teenage girl found hanging from ceiling at Kolkata home

JUST IN
Press Trust of India  |  Kolkata 

A teenage girl was found hanging from the ceiling of a room at her residence in Beliaghata area of the city, a police officer said.

Prima facie, it seems that the girl committed suicide with a dupatta in her room, he said, adding that she was declared "brought dead" at NRS Medical College and Hospital.

"Apparently, no external injury mark was noticed on the body of the deceased. We will be able to give more details in the case once the post-mortem report arrives," he said.

A complaint was lodged by the girl's father at the local police station in the morning, the officer said.

"As of now, we have found out that the residence, where the teenager allegedly committed, is owned by one Subrata Bhattacharya. The girl's mother worked there as a caretaker," he said.

First Published: Sat, March 09 2019. 16:35 IST

