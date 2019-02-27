TN CM gives away appointment orders to kin of slain CRPF men

Tamil Nadu K Palaniswami Wednesday gave away appointment orders to the spouses of two CRPF jawans martyred in the February 14 terror attack in

This was in line with the government's earlier announcement that it will provide job on compassionate grounds to one kin each of the slain soldiers, an official release here said.

Accordingly, the gave away appointment orders to Krishnaveni, wife of the late G Subramanian, and Gandhimathi, spouse of the late C Sivachandran, it said.

The government had earlier given the families a cash relief of Rs 20 lakh each.

Subramanian and Sivachandran hailed from Tuticorin and Ariyalur districts, respectively, in the state.

They were among the 40 CRPF jawans who were killed in a suicide attack by the Pakistan-based terror group in Kashmir's district on February 14.

