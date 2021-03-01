TN should show the way to India in keeping out BJP, oust CM: Rahul Gandhi

-
ALSO READ
Tamil Nadu Assembly begins 3-day session amidst demand by DMK to ban NEET
Tamil Nadu: DMK vows to dislodge AIADMK govt from power, make Stalin CM
Tamil Nadu allows schools, colleges, cinema halls to reopen from November
Congress to take up issues such as Covid-19, NEP, NEET in TN assembly
Tamil Nadu politics gets a personal touch
-
Tamil Nadu should show the way to India in keeping away the forces that are inimical to language and culture and those projecting "one culture, one nation and one history" concept, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said on Monday.
History has shown that nobody can rule Tamil Nadu other than the Tamil people, he said during a public address here as part of his three-day tour of poll-bound Tamil Nadu.
"This election will show the same thing that only a person who truly represents the Tamil people can be a chief minister of Tamil Nadu," he said addressing the huge crowd in Nagercoil, in the southern Kanyakumari district.
"Tamil Nadu chief minister (K Palaniswami) who bows to Prime Minister Narendra Modi will never be able to do this. The chief minister should bow to the people of the state," he said.
The RSS and Modi "insult Tamil language and culture", he said, adding the people should not to allow them to to gain a foothold.
Single phase elections to 234 Assembly seats in Tamil Nadu are scheduled on April 6. The Congress is fighting the elections from the DMK-led alliance.
Rahul further said "Modi talks about one culture, one nation, one history and one leader."
"Is Tamil not an Indian language? Is Bengali not an Indian language? Is Tamil culture not Indian culture? This is the battle that is being fought in this election, Gandhi said as the crowd cheered.
"It is my duty to protect the Tamil language, culture and history just as it is my duty to protect all languages and religions in India," the Wayanad MP said.
He accused the BJP-led government at the Centre as well as the Palaniswami government of not respecting Tamil language, culture or tradition.
"We have a chief minister here who submits to everything that Modi says. The chief minister represents what Modi wants to do but not the people of Tamil Nadu," he charged.
Recalling the yeoman service of Congress senior and late parliamentarian H Vasantha Kumar, Gandhi said he always stood by the party values.
Later, Rahul Gandhi laid a wreath at Vasantha Kumar's memorial at Kanyakumari.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU