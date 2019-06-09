To rein in corruption, ECB asks players, teams to avoid cash transactions

Determined to deliver a corruption-free World Cup, the ECB has issued special to all the players, officials, umpires, match referees and advised them to avoid cash transactions during the tournament.

According to a media report, the cards have been issued by the England and Board (ECB), which has deposited all payments/allowances in the special instead of paying the players and officials by cash or cheque.

"The ECB has deposited all payments to the players, team officials and match officials until 6 June when the group stage matches end. The card is valid until August and can be used for shopping, payments and at restaurants," the report said.

Until now, the hosts would pay the directly to distribute daily allowances or other payments to the players and team officials.

The Council (ICC) has said it had put into place some special measures in in cooperation with law enforcing agencies to keep the event corruption-free and protect the players from unwanted offers.

The report said the use of would allow the ICC Anti-Corruption sleuths to keep track of all financial transactions during the tournament by players, team and match officials.

The report added that the affiliated boards of the ICC supported the move.

The ICC ACU officials are also keeping a close watch on all the people on its blacklist.

cricket has suffered a lot in the past due to corruption issues and in 2010 it was in England when captain, Salman Butt, Mohammad Asif, and were all banned after being found guilty of spot-fixing in the Test series.

Butt was shown receiving cash from jailed bookmaker, Mazhar Majeed, in the videos recorded by Of the World tabloid as part of its sting operation.

Test leg-spinner, Danish Kaneria, was also banned by the ECB in 2012 for life for instigating a team to under-perform in return for money.

Kaneria last year confessed to his crime.

At present Pakistani batsmen, Sharjeel Khan, and are all serving bans for spot-fixing in the Super League.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)