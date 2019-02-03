Top Yemeni commander wounded in rebel drone strike dies

Yemen's deputy died Sunday from wounds sustained last month in a drone attack by Huthi rebels on the country's largest air base, the said.

" Saleh al-Zandani, deputy chief of staff, was martyred while undergoing treatment after he was wounded in the terrorist bombing at the Al-Anad base," Moammer al-Eryani wrote on

Zandani was among 11 wounded in the January 10 drone attack on a military parade at the base in Lahij, a province some 60 kilometres (40 miles) north of Yemen's second city Aden.

Seven other loyalists -- including a -- were killed in the attack.

It came less than a month after the brokered a truce between Yemen's Huthi rebels and a regional pro-government military alliance.

is mired in a grinding conflict between the Iran-aligned Huthi rebels and a government backed up by a Saudi-led coalition.

The war has killed nearly 10,000 people since the Saudi-led intervention in 2015 and unleashed the world's worst humanitarian crisis, according to the UN.

The warring sides agreed on truce deals for the key rebel-held aid and battleground third city Taez at UN peace talks in in December.

is set to host fresh talks aimed at drafting a political framework for

