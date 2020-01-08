Bharat Bandh: Trade union activists block roads, railway tracks in Bengal

Road and rail blockades were reported from several parts of on Wednesday as trade union activists along with Left and Congress supporters picketed in support of the 24-hour general strike against the Centre's "anti-people" policies.

The strikers took out rallies in parts of the state and blocked roads and railway tracks in North 24 Parganas district. But police removed them to ensure movement of vehicles without hitch.

In Kolkata, government buses were plying normally but the number of private buses was less in the early hours.

Metro services were normal in the city and auto-rickshaws and taxis were also seen on the roads.

Heavy police deployment was seen in several areas of the city, including in Tollygunge, Behala, Esplanade and Jadavpur.

In some areas of north Bengal, the Trinamool Congress took out rallies opposing the strike and urged people to maintain normalcy.

Around 25 crore workers are expected to participate in the strike called by INTUC, AITUC, HMS, CITU, AIUTUC, TUCC, SEWA, AICCTU, LPF, UTUC along with various sectoral independent federations and associations.

West Bengal: Protesters also block railway track in Kanchrapara,North 24 Parganas. Ten have called for #BharatBandh today against 'anti-worker policies of Central Govt' https://t.co/NkSTHTirXv pic.twitter.com/bbTf9Xydhh — ANI (@ANI) January 8, 2020