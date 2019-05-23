Traffic affected in several parts of the city due to counting of votes

Traffic remained effected in several parts of the national capital due to counting of votes and celebrations by party workers, officials said Thursday.

The updated its handle alerting commuters about the traffic situations.

"Traffic remains affected on August Kranti Marg due to vote counting center at for women. Kindly avoid August Kranti Marg.

"Traffic remains affected on Swami due to vote counting center. Motorist are advised to avoid Swami and take road or Nimri Colony road instead of Swami Narayan Marg," the tweeted.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)