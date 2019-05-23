Traffic affected in several parts of the city due to counting of votes

JUST IN
Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Traffic remained effected in several parts of the national capital due to counting of votes and celebrations by party workers, officials said Thursday.

The Delhi Traffic Police updated its Twitter handle alerting commuters about the traffic situations.

"Traffic remains affected on August Kranti Marg due to vote counting center at Jija Bai Industrial Training Institute for women. Kindly avoid August Kranti Marg.

"Traffic remains affected on Swami Narayan Marg due to vote counting center. Motorist are advised to avoid Swami Narayan Marg and take Sunder Lal Jain Hospital road or Nimri Colony road instead of Swami Narayan Marg," the Delhi Traffic Police tweeted.

First Published: Thu, May 23 2019. 20:11 IST

