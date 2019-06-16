Trump stirs up feud with London Mayor over attacks in city

US further stirred up his ongoing feud with by blaming him for a recent spate of stabbings and violence in the UK capital.

and Khan have repeatedly clashed ever since the Pakistani-origin questioned the red carpet being rolled out for the US by Britain, most recently for a state visit hosted by earlier this month.

Khan has also likened to "20th century fascists" for his divisive views on immigration, with Trump hitting back with about his "terrible job" as of

The US President's latest intervention on follows in the same vein, demanding that Khan should be replaced.

" needs a new mayor ASAP. Khan is a disaster will only get worse," he said, while retweeting a message that highlighted two stabbings and a shooting in London in the last few days.

"He is a national disgrace who is destroying the city of London," a follow-up message read.

Khan's said the London Mayor's thoughts were with the victims' families and he "is not going to waste his time responding to this sort of tweet".

"Violent crime has no place in our city, and there's no higher priority for me than Londoners' safety," Khan said on

His with Trump dates back to just after Trump took office in 2016, when the Mayor called the President's proposed Muslim immigration ban "divisive and outrageous".

After the Islamic State (ISIS) claimed the 2017 terrorist attack, Trump said Khan was guilty of "pathetic" behaviour and in July last year he claimed the Mayor had "done a very bad job on terrorism".

Opposition attacked the US President's latest outburst, saying it was "absolutely awful to see using the tragedy of people being murdered to attack the Mayor".

He tweeted: " is rightly supporting the police to do their job while spreads hateful and divisive rhetoric. They seek to divide at a time we need to come together."



The said 14 people including several boys and a girl have been arrested in connection with the incidents of stabbing and shooting in Wandsworth, and Clapham areas of London.

An 18-year-old man was stabbed to death on Friday afternoon in Wandsworth, south London, then minutes later a 19-year-old man was shot dead in Plumstead, south-east London.

A man in his 30s then died after he was stabbed in Tower Hamlets, east London, on Saturday afternoon. In the early hours of Saturday, two men were stabbed in Clapham and another was stabbed in Brixton.

"Sadiq is focusing on supporting London's communities and He has been in regular touch with senior officers last night and throughout the day," said a for the London Mayor.

The deaths over the past few days take the total number of murders in London in 2019 to 56.

