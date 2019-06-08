Two commit suicide in East Delhi

Two men allegedly committed by themselves from ceiling in East Saturday, police said.

Praveen Verma, 40, allegedly hanged himself from the of his office in Parparganj area Saturday morning, they said.

"The incident occurred at around 10 am. A note was recovered from near the body in which the deceased mentioned that due to huge debt on his head, he was taking the extreme step," Jasmeet Singh, of Police (East), said.

Verma was a resident of Laxmi Nagar and used to work as a in Parparganj area, police said.

In his note, Verma apologised to his wife and children and asked his owner to take care of his family, they said.

In another incident, a 32-year-old driver, Ganesh, allegedly committed suicide by himself from a in his home in east Delhi's area, police said.

Police received the information about the incident at around 6 pm Saturday, Singh said.

According to a senior police officer, no suicide note was recovered from the spot.

Police suspect that he might have taken the extreme step as his wife had left him.

Both the bodies have been sent for post-mortem, they added.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)