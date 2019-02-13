Two including an IRS officer died after jumping off the hotel on fire

Three persons jumped off different floors of a hotel which caught fire in central in the wee hours of Tuesday, two of whom including an IRS office died in a desperate bid to save themselves.

A 33-year-old national, Chan Chan, also jumped off the second floor of over 25-year-old structure but survived with a fracture in her leg.

The massive fire engulfed the 'Arpit Palace Hotel' in congested area, killing 17 people. Most of the victims were asphyxiated due to heave smoke, officials said.

Suresh Kumar, a 52-year-old Indian Revenue Services (IRS) officer, and (30), cook of the hotel, died after jumping from the hotel, said a

Kumar was resident of Sector-21, Panchkula. Chand was native of Uttarakhand and lived at Baljeet Nagar here, police said.

"Chan Chan, a 33-year-old tourist guide from Myanmar, who was part of a group, saved her life by jumping off the second floor of the hotel," said an of embassy.

She is currently undergoing treatment at the

"The group had come to from Prior to visiting Delhi, they had gone to Bodh Gaya. The group was on a The families of the deceased have been informed and their bodies would be sent back to the country after completion of formalities," he said.

Seven persons from Myanmar who were on a visit to were staying at the hotel. They were accompanied by a who died in the fire. Two of the Myanmarese died in the incident, he said.

The group was scheduled to go to as part of the Buddhist trail, he added.

