Two Indian citizens caught entering the US illegally

The US border agents apprehended two Indian citizens who were smuggled into the US, officials said.

On Thursday afternoon, US Border agents assigned to Massena Border Station observed a suspicious vehicle in the parking lot of a casino in Hogansburg in upstate New York, the US Customs and Border Protection said in a press release.

Border Patrol agents further observed suspicious behavior by the occupants and conducted a vehicle stop. Six Indian citizens, including two who were identified as smuggled "aliens", were inside the vehicle, it said.

The vigilance of the Border Patrol agents "prevented two illegal aliens from furthering their entry into the United States," Deputy Patrol Agent in-charge said.

The two smuggled Indians were charged with improper entry and an investigation is underway.

The Swanton Sector is responsible for securing the land border between ports of entry in Vermont, and northeastern

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)