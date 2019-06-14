The UN's counter-terrorism is on a visit this week to China's region, where insists one million Uighurs and other Muslims are detained because of a terrorism threat, UN sources and rights activists said Thursday.

Vladimir Voronkov, the general for counter-terrorism, is the highest level UN to visit Xinjiang, which activists have described as an open air prison, deprived of religious freedom.

UN confirmed that Voronkov, a Russian diplomat, was on an visit to China, but did not provide details of his itinerary.

Haq stressed that the UN counter-terrorism office works to ensure that measures used to fight terror respect human rights.

argues that internment camps in are "vocational training centers" to steer people away from extremism and reintegrate them, in a region plagued by violence blamed on Uighur separatists or Islamists.

Voronkov's visit to Xinjiang, first reported by Foreign Policy magazine, drew sharp criticism from rights activists.

"The UN allowing its to go to risks confirming China's false narrative that this is a counterterrorism issue, not a question of massive human rights abuses," Louis Charbonneau, the UN for Human Rights Watch, told AFP.

UN asked in December for permission to carry out a fact-finding mission in Xinjiang, but has been left waiting.

Earlier on Thursday, China's new to the in Geneva, Chen Xu, said the UN for human rights would pay a visit when "we can find a time which is convenient to both sides."



has insisted that the fate of the estimated one million Uighurs, ethnic Kazakhs, Kyrgyz, and other Muslims is an internal matter.

At the request of the and other Western countries, UN in May raised the plight of the Uighurs during his visit to

Guterres told Chinese that "human rights must be fully respected in the fight against terrorism," according to the UN.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)