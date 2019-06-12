Undertrial given life imprisonment by Delhi court for murdering inmate in Rohini jail

A 23-year old undertrial in has been sentenced to life imprisonment by a for the of an inmate.

convicted for murdering another undertrial, Pawan, when he refused to prepare the convict a refreshment drink late in the night.

"It is held that accused (Krishan) has committed the offence punishable under section 302 (murder) of IPC (Indian Penal Code)," the court said in a recent order, and imposed a fine of Rs 5,000 on him.

The court, however, acquitted him for the offence under section 506 (criminal intimidation) of IPC.

According the the prosecution, on the intervening night of May 22, 2018, had asked Pawan to prepare Roohafza for him. When Pawan refused to do so, the accused caught hold of his hair and hit on his chest with elbow. He continued beating the victim on his chest and neck.

One of the undertrials rang the bell to which the came and intervened. Pawan was shifted to a hospital where he was declared dead.

The accused had denied the allegations and claimed that jail staff had beaten Pawan due to which he had already suffered injuries on his lungs.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)