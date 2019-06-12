Samoa bans 'Rocketman' over depiction of homosexuality

-
Samoa has put a ban on "Rocketman", the Elton John biopic, over its depiction of homosexuality.
According to Entertainment Weekly, the principal censor of the South Pacific island country, Leiataua Niuapu Faaui said the shows of the film, starring Taron Egerton as John, were cancelled.
The news first broke last Friday after Apollo Cinemas Samoa's post on Facebook.
"Unfortunately due to censoring issues we have had to cancel Rocketman," the status read.
"Rocketman" clashed with Samoa's "culture and our Christian beliefs," Faaui told newspaper Somoa Observer.
He added, the film is "not good for public viewing and violates laws against same-sex marriage".
A rep from the Samoan government did not immediately respond to requests for comment.
The country does not support same-sex marriages.
Earlier, Russia censored LGBTQ-related scenes from the film's screenings.
Written by Lee Hall and directed by Dexter Fetcher, "Rocketman" premiered at Cannes Film Festival 2019.
