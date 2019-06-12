Samoa bans 'Rocketman' over depiction of homosexuality

Samoa has put a ban on "Rocketman", the biopic, over its depiction of homosexuality.

According to Entertainment Weekly, the principal censor of the island country, Leiataua said the shows of the film, starring Taron Egerton as John, were cancelled.

The first broke last Friday after Apollo Cinemas Samoa's post on

"Unfortunately due to censoring issues we have had to cancel Rocketman," the status read.

"Rocketman" clashed with Samoa's "culture and our Christian beliefs," Faaui told newspaper

He added, the film is "not good for public viewing and violates laws against same-sex marriage".

A rep from the did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

The country does not support same-sex marriages.

Earlier, censored LGBTQ-related scenes from the film's screenings.

Written by and directed by Dexter Fetcher, "Rocketman" premiered at 2019.

