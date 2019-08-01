SC transfers all 5 Unnao cases to Delhi, orders Rs 25 lakh compensation

The Supreme Court Thursday directed the transfer of all five cases registered in connection with the Unnao rape incident from a court in Uttar Pradesh to a court in the capital.

The apex court also directed the Uttar Pradesh government to provide Rs 25 lakh to the rape survivor as an interim compensation.

It also directed the CBI to complete within seven days the investigation of the fifth case relating to the accident in which the woman and her lawyer have been critically injured.

A bench headed by Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi made it clear that the agency can only seek extension of time for probe in the accident case in exceptional circumstances.

The court also took note of the oral instructions received by the CBI from the doctors of the King George Medical College Hospital that both the woman and her lawyer are in the condition to be airlifted to AIIMS, New Delhi.

It will however pass the order in this regard after receiving instruction from their family members.