UP: 3 of family killed in road accident

Three members of a family, including two minors, were killed in a road accident here Thursday, police said.

The deceased along with six others were on their way to a wedding ceremony in a tempo when the incident took place on the the Bansdih-Sahatwar road, they said.

The tempo collided with a truck leaving all the occupants injured. They were taken to a hospital, Superintendent of Police (SP) Devendra Nath said.

Rabri Devi (32), Nidhi (10) and Bholu (7) were declared brought dead while the driver of the tempo and another passenger are said to be in a critical condition, the SP said.

The bodies have been sent for the post-mortem, he added.

