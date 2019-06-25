Urban Ladder plans store in Coimbatore

Urban Ladder, a home furnishing company, Tuesday said it proposes to open a store here as part of its expansion plans.

"I've always been fascinated with as an economy and city due to its dynamism and rich cultural heritage," of Ashish Goel said in a press release here.

The city's general preference for solid wood furniture and the traditional aesthetic is reflected in many of Urban Ladder's product offerings, for example the ' Inspired' range.

"We aim at catering to the needs of primarily bungalows as well as developing modern apartments. We're eager to present our productline - an embodiment of the delicate balance between tradition and modernity," Goel said.

Urban Ladder, which already has 11 stores in and Bengaluru, intends to replicate its success story across several key cities throughout the country this year, and within the next quarter, he said.

The company eyes profitability along with an IPO in the next two years, he added.

With over 2,000 products across 35 categories such as living, dining, bedroom, study, and decor, has grown to be one of most loved consumer brands, the release said.

In the past seven years, the company has established a strong online presence, delivering to 73 cities across the country, it said.

