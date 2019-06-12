US resident freed by Iran to Trump: 'Get back your hostages'

A Lebanese man and permanent US resident who was released after spending years in an Iranian prison called on and Western to "please get back your hostages from Iran," adding that he saw American detainees during his nearly four-year imprisonment.

In an interview with The Associated Press, said he was subjected to "all kinds of torture," both physical and mental, during his detention in the notorious in Tehran, including standing on one leg for hours, extended periods of interrogation and lack of

"Nobody on earth deserves such suffering," he said in the 30-minute emotional interview during which he broke down in tears at one point.

Zakka, an expert, was arrested in in September 2015 while trying to fly out of He had just attended a conference there at the invitation of one of the country's

The following year, he was sentenced to 10 years in prison after authorities accused him of being an American allegations he and his associates vigorously reject.

He was released Tuesday and flew back to his native Lebanon, amid heightened tensions between the U.S. and Last year, the decided to withdraw from the 2015 nuclear deal, and re-impose heavy sanctions on The past weeks have witnessed a flurry of diplomatic activity to ease tensions and salvage the landmark deal.

Zakka is one of several prisoners with either dual nationality or links to the West held in the Islamic Republic's prisons. It was not clear why Iran decided to act now, after years of Lebanese officials asking for his release.

"In my opinion, it was a good timing for the Iranians, and especially they had a request from the of the Lebanese Republic," Zakka said.

"They took this opportunity to send also a message ... de-escalating tensions within the region." Zakka told the AP that during his detention he met several Westerners held in Iran, and for two years shared a cell with Chinese-American Xiyue Wang, a graduate student sentenced to 10 years behind bars after being accused of "infiltrating" the country and sending confidential material abroad.

"I really ask Trump to not leave Xiyue behind and other Americans behind, please," he said.

