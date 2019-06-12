Rainfall in several parts of north India, duststorm sweeps Delhi & Rajasthan

experienced some relief from the sweltering heatwave after rainfall in several places, while a duststorm swept and

Two women died in Jammu and Kashmir's district after a tree fell on them on Tuesday night.

A thick haze was hanging over the national capital, affecting visibility, due to the duststorm on Wednesday evening.

Thunderstorm and light rains are also expected because of a western disturbance and it is likely to bring down temperature in Delhi, a said.

Flight operations were suspended at the International Airport due to the severe duststorm, airport officials said.

They said a "total nine flights have been diverted from the airport till 7.15 pm today due to severe duststorm".

Light rainfall and the duststorm brought respite in parts of as the mercury came down a few notches. received 3.2 mm rainfall and the mercury settled at 42.8 degrees Celsius.

Churu, however, remained the hottest place in the state with a maximum temperature of 47 degrees Celsius, followed by 46.3 degrees each in Sri Ganganagar and Bikaner.

The weatherman has forecast another duststorm with wind speed of 40-50 km/hr at several places in the state during the next 24 hours.

In Jammu and Kashmir, heavy rains led to floods in parts of district, while a storm in district left Shareefa Begum, 33, and Mubeena Bano, 18, dead.

There was also fresh snowfall in Sonamarg and other higher reaches of on Wednesday. Heavy overnight rains in the plains resulted in floods in Tangmarg and Pattan areas.

There was a slight relief in from the heatwave following rainfall at several places, the (Met) said.

Keylong received 21 mm rain on Tuesday evening, followed by Bhuntar 19 mm, Kalpa 18.2 mm and Kufri 17 mm. The tourist city of witnessed 13 mm rains, followed by Dalhousie 12 mm and Shimla 11.9 mm.

The maximum temperature decreased by 5 to 6 degrees, whereas the minimum temperature fell by 1 to 2 degrees Celsius since Monday.

However, Una continued to be the hottest place at 40.3 degrees Celsius whereas the lowest was recorded in Keylong at 5.2 degrees Celsius, Singh said.

In Uttarakhand, light overnight showers caused a landslide near Narendra Nagar early on Wednesday, blocking Rishikesh-Chamba-Gangotri national highway for 15 hours and disrupting traffic along the route.

Dehradun also received light rain early on Wednesday, but there wasn't much respite from heat. The maximum recorded in the city was 39 degree Celsius with high humidity.

In and Punjab, maximum temperatures hovered above normal limits at most places, with the mercury settling at 42 degrees Celsius in Chandigarh, up by three notches.

Amritsar, and also received some rain.

While Bhiwani in recorded a maximum temperature of 42.5 degrees Celsius, in registered 43.5 degrees, up five notches.

In Uttar Pradesh, the heatwave is very likely to prevail for next two days in some areas, the said.

On Wednesday, Etawah and Orai were the hottest places in the state as they sizzled at 46 degrees Celsius.

Meanwhile, the intense heatwave virtually made Odisha a boiling cauldron, with the mercury soaring above 45 degree Celsius in six places, even as the here has forecast more heatwave over the next three days.

