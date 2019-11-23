Website launched to delineate unauthorised colonies' boundaries

-
Union Housing and Urban Affairs Minister Hardeep Singh Puri on Saturday inaugurated a portal which 'defines and delineates' the boundaries of unauthorised colonies in the national capital.
Inaugurating the website developed by the Delhi Development Authority (DDA), Puri said: "What the Delhi government couldn't do in 11 years, we have done that in just three months".
He said that another portal will be launched for residents to apply for ownership rights.
