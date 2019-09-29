Priyanka hits out at UP govt, says administration protecting Chinmayanand

Congress leader Vadra on Sunday hit out at the BJP government in Uttar Pradesh over the Chinmayanand case, alleging that a was not filed as the administration was "protecting" the former union minister.

A post graduate student from Shahjahanpurhas accused Chinmayanand of rape.

Taking to Twitter, also posted a media report that claimed that administrative officials performed Chinamayanand's 'aarti' a year ago.

"Just about a year ago, many administrative officials of Shahjahanpur were seen performing aarti of Chinmayanand. The matter was raised in newspapers," she said in a tweet in Hindi.

" was not filed despite the rape victim narrating her ordeal. How would it have been filed? When the whole administration was embracing and protecting him," the Congress general secretary in-charge UP East said.

The law student was on Wednesday arrested on charges of extortion and sent to 14-day judicial custody. Hours later, her bail plea was rejected.

Chinmayanand, sent to judicial custody after his arrest, has been booked under section 376C of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), a charge with lesser punishment than rape.