Williamson set to return to New Zealand playing 11 for 3rd ODI vs India

was on Monday declared fit to lead New Zealand in the third ODI against India with the hosts also adding leg spinner and pacer Blair Tickner to their squad for the final game.

Williamson has been out of action since the third T20 in Hamilton on January 29 when he suffered a shoulder injury while fielding.



"He certainly had a full workout and all is on track for tomorrow. He's looking good to be ready to play. We'll have one final look at him in the morning and make sure nothing happens overnight," New Zealand stand-in head coach Shane Jurgensen said on the eve of third ODI.

New Zealand have already sealed the three-match series, following victories in Hamilton and Auckland.

Both Sodhi and Tickner were part the New Zealand A squad which drew the second unofficial Test against India A in Lincoin. They did not take part in the fourth and final day's proceedings on Monday.

The Black Caps have a number of players who are recovering from injuries.

Tim Southee (stomach bug), Mitchell Santner (stomach bug) and Scott Kuggeleijn (viral fever) are hoping to recover in time for the third ODI.