Yes Bank board member Mukesh Sabharwal resigns

A day after resignation of non-executive Ajai Kumar, Yes Tuesday said Sabharwal has stepped down from the bank's board.

"We would like to inform that Lt. Gen Sabharwal (Retd), of the has tendered his resignation on June 10, 2019," Yes said in a regulatory filing.

Sabharwal has mentioned that he wants to devote quality time on his academic pursuits and hence has tendered his resignation. He has confirmed that there is no other material reason other than those provided, the bank further said.

Sabharwal was appointed as the of the bank on April 25, 2012 and has spent over 7 years with the

The private sector lender had proposed his re-appointment as an until April 24, 2020.

"Since, has already started, the bank is not in a position to withdraw the resolution proposed in AGM notice for his re-appointment...Hence, irrespective of the outcome of the resolution proposed in the AGM notice, Sabharwal shall cease to be a director on the board of the bank," said.

On Monday, Ajai Kumar, a non-executive who was made the bank's interim MD and for one month after Rana Kapoor's exit, had resigned from the board due to personal reasons.

had appointed Kumar, who had led state-run in the past, as its interim successor for a month till Ravneet from took over from March 1.

He continued to be the on the board of the bank after Gill took over.

The lender has seen several exits in the recent past, including that of former bureaucrat as of Yes Bank.

In January, Yes Bank senior group - retail and Pralay Mondal had tendered his resignation.

As per the bank's website, it currently has a total of 11 board members, including MD and Gill.

Shares of Yes Bank Tuesday closed 2.50 per cent higher at Rs 139.30 apiece on the BSE.

