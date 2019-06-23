Yoga fest in Palestine draws huge response from Palestinian youth

Hundreds of Palestinian youth turned out at a massive fest held here to mark the fifth International Day celebrations.

The event was organised by Office of in Palestine in association with Governorate of Jericho, Ministry of Tourism and Antiquities, Saturday evening.

Addressing the gathering, of (ROI) in Palestine said has become a unifying force in the world.

"Through yoga we are connecting both countries' ( and Palestine) thousands years history and heritage by organising the event at the city of moon - Jericho, which is the oldest continuously inhabited city," he said.

Kumar described the as "one of the biggest mass movements" in the quest for good health and well-being.

He also read out Narendra Modi's message to on the occasion.

of Jericho Jehad Abu al-Asal, representing the at the event, said "yoga brings peace which is most required in this region".

"It is very important not only for better health but also brings in calmness and provides a stress free life," he said.

The this year launched a massive yoga awareness drive through a fest organised at ten iconic sites in Palestine, including the Dead Sea, Sebastia (Roman amphitheater ruins), top, Mahmoud darwish Museum, dar el Jahran (oldest preserved Palestinian house), Kokab garden and in

Each of these yoga demonstrations attracted enthusiastic response from academic institutions, yoga practitioners, students, youth, representatives of the civil society, Palestinian officials and local press.

On Saturday evening, the historic in the Jericho city, which has been continuously inhabited for at least 10,000 years, witnessed a huge draw of yoga enthusiasts from almost every township in the with participants coming from Bethlehem, Nablus, and

