Zach Galifianakis' 'Between Two Ferns: The Movie' to debut on Netflix in September

Zach Galifianakis' "Between Two Ferns: The Movie", based on the actor's hit talk show of the same name, is set to have its premiere on on September 20 this year.

The 49-year-old made the announcement during an awards event at Netflix's FYSee space, reported IndieWire.

The has started working on a feature-length version of the talk show, which comes from comedy video website and production house,

It is directed by show's co-creator with co-penning the script.

"We have several interviews. What we tried to do is build a storyline, not necessarily around the interviews, but about the cable access station where we've been shooting these all these years," said.

Across the 21 episodes of "Between Two Ferns", some of the biggest names in Hollywood had volunteered to be mocked by

It included former US Barack Obama, Natalie Portman, Jon Hamm, Steve Carell, Justin Bieber, and

The show most recently returned for a special episode, featuring Jerry Seinfeld, and Cardi B.

