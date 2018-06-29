April-May fiscal deficit reaches 55.3% of budgeted target of FY19

India reported on Friday a of Rs 3.45 trillion ($50.37 billion) during April-May period, or 55.3 per cent of the budgeted target for the current financial year compared with 68.3 per cent a year ago.

in the first two months of 2018/19 financial year that ends next March were Rs 1.02 trillion, government data showed.

India expects to trim the deficit to 3.3 per cent of in this financial year, after meeting an upwardly revised target of 3.5 per cent of in 2017/18.