April-May fiscal deficit reaches 55.3% of budgeted target of FY19

-
ALSO READ
Will meet fiscal deficit target of 3.5% of GDP for 2017-18: Hasmukh Adhia
Govt meets fiscal deficit target of 3.5% at Rs 5.92 trillion for 2017-18
Taming fiscal deficit at 3.2% of GDP is a tall order
Reclassification helps govt rein in fiscal deficit to 3.4% of GDP in FY18
Modi's aim to contain fiscal deficit: Two options exist, both are painful
-
India reported on Friday a fiscal deficit of Rs 3.45 trillion ($50.37 billion) during April-May period, or 55.3 per cent of the budgeted target for the current financial year compared with 68.3 per cent a year ago.
Net tax receipts in the first two months of 2018/19 financial year that ends next March were Rs 1.02 trillion, government data showed.
India expects to trim the deficit to 3.3 per cent of GDP in this financial year, after meeting an upwardly revised fiscal deficit target of 3.5 per cent of GDP in 2017/18.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU