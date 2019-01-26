BAE chairman: UK should be 'critical friend' to Riyadh - Sky News

The killing of and Yemen's war have hurt Saudi Arabia's reputation, the of told Sky News, adding Britain as a "critical friend" could help refocus on the development push it was making before those crises emerged.

The death of Khashoggi, a of de facto Saudi ruler Mohammed bin Salman, sparked global outrage and mushroomed into a crisis for the world's top and strategic ally of the West.

It also raised questions about Western business activity in the kingdom where BAE, Britain's biggest defence company, and its partners are currently engaged in a multi-billion pound deal to sell fighter planes.

" was a country that was developing very well under new leadership - a sense of liberalisation, opening up the country, opening up to opportunities for women. All these things were being very well received," told

"Two issues damaged the position of in eyes of the world - the affair is one of them and also the war in "

"On Khashoggi, we have seen that politicians have admonished Politicians didn't believe the way that was done and handled was appropriate or acceptable and that's exactly right," he said.

"What we want to see, by being a consistent and critical friend, is that Saudi Arabia, needs to return to the pathway it was on and develop in the way it was."

is pursuing a plan to diversify the Arab world's largest economy away from reliance on crude revenues, in part by attracting increasing amounts of foreign investment.

Yemen, one of the poorest Arab countries, is locked in a nearly four-year-old war that pits Iran-aligned Houthi rebels against the government backed by Saudi Arabia, the and the West. The conflict has killed tens of thousands of people and caused the world's worst humanitarian crisis.

On Yemen, Carr said: "Our involvement with Saudi Arabia is helping us to take them to a point where a war that is, for them, a defensive war is something that they all recognise as something that needs to be brought to a conclusion as soon as possible."

