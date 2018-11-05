Cipla quarterly profit dips nearly 11 percent, misses estimate

(Reuters) - Drugmaker Cipla Ltd posted a nearly 11 percent fall in second-quarter profit on Monday, much lower than analyst expectations.
Profit fell to 3.77 billion rupees ($51.73 million) in the quarter ended Sept. 30, compared with 4.23 billion rupees a year ago, Cipla said https://www.bseindia.com/xml-data/corpfiling/AttachLive/f38e4498-9c30-4845-8b55-029d347420a8.pdf.
That missed analysts average expectation of 4.56 billion rupees, according to Refinitiv data.
Net sales fell 1 percent to 39.48 billion rupees.
($1 = 73.0650 Indian rupees)
(Reporting by Tanvi Mehta in Bengaluru)
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU